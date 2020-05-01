Chief Aleogho Dokpesi,Son's Wife,6 Other Family Members Test Positive For Coronavirus

Published:

Following the test that was carried out on our Chairman- Chief Raymond Dokpesi Jnr on Thursday April 23, 2020 by the NCDC which eventually proved positive and his subsequent admission into the isolation centre on Friday April 24, 2020; we wish to state that in conformity with the Federal Government protocol on the COVID 19 administration and management, his entire household and those that had contacts with him were subsequently subjected to the test and with so much emotional pains, we hereby announce that the under listed have equally been confirmed positive:1) High chief Aleogho Dokpesi ( His Father/ Founder DAAR Communications PLC)2) Our chairman's wife3) His 3 Children4) some RelativesA total of 8They are all presently on their way to the Federal Government isolation centre at Gwagwalada in Abuja.The Board, Management and the entire staff wish them their prayers and the grace of the good Lord for speedy recovery from the COVID 19 pandemic.