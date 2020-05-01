Busted:People Being Smuggled Into Kano In Trucks With Goats Despite Lockdown

Published:

Again, Security Operatives Intercept Passengers Concealed in Lorries with Animal in Kaduna Border Two vehicles originating from the Kaduna-Kano border and attempting to convey passengers into Kaduna State have been turned back.This follows the interception of several lorries by security operatives at the Kaduna-Kano border on Monday. In the most recent development, the lorries slipped through the security checks at the border, sneaking in their human cargo concealed behind livestock, motorcycles and other goods.In a statement on Thursday, Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said: “We got information that these lorries had come in from the Kaduna-Kano border and had progressed up to Gwargwaji in Zaria LGA. We then proceeded to nab them further along within the same local government.“The passengers were cleverly concealed behind random goods, motorcycles and animals. Thankfully, once again we have got the better of them, and we have turned them back, in compliance with the Kaduna State Government’s ban on inter-state travel.“Operatives are actively enforcing the directives at all entry points, and passengers have similarly been intercepted from other routes and escorted out to the borders.” The ban on interstate travel is one of the measures taken by the Kaduna State Government to curb the spread of COVID 19, and has been vigorously enforced by security agencies at the State’s borders.Source PRNigeria