Buratai,Gov Zulum Treat Troops To Sallah Luncheon In Borno

In line with the policy of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen TY Buratai to ensuring absolute commitment to the welfare of officers and men of the Nigerian Army, especially those in the frontline/Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE, a befitting Eid-el-Fitr Sallah Luncheon was organized to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr Sallah with troops as a mark of appreciation for their uncommon determination, hardwork, resilience, sacrifices and patriotism in prosecuting the war on Boko Haram/ISWAP's terrorism in the North East Geo-political zone.In his remarks at the occasion, the COAS expressed his gratitude and indeed that of the Nigerian Army to the President, C-in-C President Muhammadu Buhari and the governors of Borno and Yobe States for their numerous supports.Lt Gen Buratai uses the opportunity to appreciate the troops, the Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Airforce as well as personnel of the Nigerian Police Force, State Security Services, Nigeria Security and civil Defense Corps, Civilian Joint Task Force and Vigilantes for their courage and supports in the war against terrorism. He directed troops to remain disciplined, committed and unwavering in order to end the terrorism soon.Gen Buratai also enjoins troops never to be weakened or distracted by negative publicity in their noble efforts to end the insurgency in Nigeria.He further reminded the troops that since his relocation to the theatre on the 4th of April 2020, it is an open fact that remarkable successes/achievements have been recorded across the operational arena.General Buratai noted that - "In the recent Operation KANTANA JIMLAN over One thousand and fifteen (1015) Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists were Neutralized,and various efforts are on to ensure terrorists are substantially degraded and defeated in the near future".According to him - "Let me recall my earlier statement to some of you when I relocated to the Theatre on the 4th of May 2020 that I will not leave here until substantial progress has been made". "The fact that terrorists are substantially degraded or eliminated really justified my earlier assertion. You must therefore remain steadfast and highly committed to bring terrorism to an end very soon".While making remarks at the event, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum who was the Special Guest of Honour at the occasion, acknowledged the successes recorded in the war on terror since the relocation of the COAS. He expressed his gratitude and appreciation and that of the good people of Borno State to the officers and men of the Nigerian military and other security agencies serving in the state for their immense contributions and sacrifices.He assured the COAS and the troops of his continous support to all the security agencies in his capacity as the governor of the State. He prayed for the repose of the souls of the fallen heroes who lost their lives in the struggle to protect lives and properties of the people of Borno State.One major highlights of the occasion was when Gen Buratai led the Special Guest of Honour to a serving point where the duo took time to serve sumptuous meals to the wounded in action but recuperating soldiers in appreciation of their remarkable efforts to slate the terrorism in the North East Nigeria.Some of the dignitaries at the occasion are the Chief of Training and Operations (Army) Maj Gen EO Udoh, Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers from Army Headquarters, Theatre Commander OPLD, Maj Gen F Yahaya, General Officers Commanding 3 and 7 Divisions Maj Gen N Angbazo and Brig Gen AK Ibrahim, some Sector Commanders and Commanding officers.Others are the Chief of Staff to the Governor Borno State Dr. Babagana Wakil, member house of representatives Alh Usman Zanna, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan, Commissioner for Agriculture Engr Abubakar Talba, Commissioner for Science and Technology Dr Babagana Mustafa, Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs Alh Sugun Mai Mele, Commissioner for Information Baba Kura Abba Jato.