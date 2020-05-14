Buhari, Security Chiefs Meet In Abuja

Published:

The President, Muhammadu Buhari today held a meeting with the service chiefs.The meeting was held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.The meeting according to the National Security Adviser Gen Mongonu rtd who spoke with newsmen was not unconnected with the recent security challenges in some parts of the country.He stated that the Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 and Secretary to the Federal Government Boss Mustapha briefed the SecurityCounci on the activities of the Taskforce so far and a projection into the future.He also stated that he as the Minister of Defence briefed the council on the Security situation in the country especially in the North East and other issues on security matters“President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned a National Security Council over the recent security challenges in some parts of the country. Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, service chiefs and other heads of security agencies in attendance.