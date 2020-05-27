Buhari Did Not Reverse Over 150 Appointments Made By Abba Kyari..Presidency
Published: May 27, 2020
Some reports had suggested that about 150 unauthorized memos may have been uncovered in the Chief of Staff’s office.
But a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the president on media and publicity, described the report as fake news.
It said the president was duly re-elected and has not ceded his powers to any other individual.
The statement read: “The attention of the Presidency has been drawn to media reports alleging that President Muhammadu Buhari has cancelled a number of memos and appointments signed off by his former Chief of Staff
“Not surprisingly, these reports have quoted unnamed sources.
“There is not a grain of truth in these reports and Nigerians should please ignore the insinuations behind them.
“President Buhari was duly re-elected by Nigerians in February 2019. He has not and will never cede to anyone else, that power and trust given to him by the Nigerian people.”
