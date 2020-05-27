Buhari Did Not Reverse Over 150 Appointments Made By Abba Kyari..Presidency

Published:

The presidency on Tuesday night denied that President Muhammadu Buhari has cancelled memos signed off by the late former Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.Some reports had suggested that about 150 unauthorized memos may have been uncovered in the Chief of Staff’s office.But a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the president on media and publicity, described the report as fake news.It said the president was duly re-elected and has not ceded his powers to any other individual.The statement read: “The attention of the Presidency has been drawn to media reports alleging that President Muhammadu Buhari has cancelled a number of memos and appointments signed off by his former Chief of Staff“Not surprisingly, these reports have quoted unnamed sources.“There is not a grain of truth in these reports and Nigerians should please ignore the insinuations behind them.“President Buhari was duly re-elected by Nigerians in February 2019. He has not and will never cede to anyone else, that power and trust given to him by the Nigerian people.”