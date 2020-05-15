BRT Bus Kills Wife Of Glo PR Manager In Lagos ,Driver Flees Scene

Published:

Globacom head of public relations, Andrew Okeleke, has lost his wife in an accident involving a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle in Ikorodu, Lagos State.A statement issued by the family on Thursday, confirmed that Grace Okeleke died on Monday evening when she was hit by a BRT bus with registration number EPE 59 XR.Mrs. Okeleke was said to be crossing the road after her driver dropped her off around Agric Bus Stop, inward Ketu.She died on the spot.A businesswoman, the deceased hailed from Issele-Mkpitime, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.She was, until her death, a top women leader of her town’s women group in Lagos.Survived by her husband and children, Okeleke was a minister with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Grace Hall Parish, Omitoro, Ikorodu.Burial arrangements will be announced later by her family.The driver of the bus fled the scene of the accident and is yet to be apprehended