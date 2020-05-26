Brothers Murder Man In Obowo Over Funds Raised At Mother's Burial

Published:

Share This

One Patrick Obiesheike and some of his sibblings have allegedly murdered their brother, Remigus, in the Umulowoshie Umuoahochie Autonomous Community, Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State, following disagreements over funds raised for their mother’s funeral.It was gathered that the suspect fled after killing his sibling on Sunday.It was gathered that the 55-year-old victim was a commercial motorcyclist and lived in the village with his family.A police source said on Monday that the victim’s wife reported the case of murder at the Obowo Divisional Police Headquarters.A community source said Remigus’ corpse had been deposited in a morgue in Achingali.The police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident to our correspondent on the telephone on Monday.According to him, police personnel visited the scene and evacuated the corpse to a nearby morgue.Ikeokwu stated that a manhunt had been launched for the fleeing suspects.“Yes, the incident is confirmed. A manhunt for the suspect, who is on the run, has been launched,” he said.