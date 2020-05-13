Broadcasting Corporation Of Abia Set To Be Connected To National Power Grid After 29 Years

Published:

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has expressed satisfaction with the work done by the contractors handling the national power grid project of the Broadcasting Corporation of Abia State (BCA) in Umuahia.Governor Ikpeazu who inspected the progress of work at the new BCA injection sub-station after his teaching program at the radio/TV station expressed hope that the facilities put in place will also help to power street lights around Ogurube layout axis of Umuahia and commended the quality of work done at the station reputed to have the highest reach in the south east and south south regions of the country.It will be recalled that since 1991 when the station was established it has been running on power generators until the Ikpeazu administration decided to put an end to that. The administration has also pursued an aggressive digitization project at the station with new state of technology digital studio already installed.Conducting the Governor round the project site, the Director General of BCA, Sir Anyaso Anyaso, informed that the facility is awaiting NEMSA certification to enable it take off. He thanked the Governor for his support to the BCA and assured that the management and staff will not let him down.