Death has struck again in Nollywood, this time it has taken away a beautiful actress Chizoba Bosah who has stared in several movies right from Living in Bondage area.She plays the role of Aunty Atinuke in the popular drama series Tinsel.Her death was announced today .She is the second actor to have died within one month after the death of popular actor Mr Yomi ObileyeMay her soul rest in perfect peace.