Benue Born Lady Resurfaces After Breaking News Of Her Own Death On Social Media

A young lady who recently feigned her own death on social media has been found to be alive.In the story which went viral on social media , the lady was reported to have been killed by two of her friends who also went ahead to bury her body in an unknown grave without the knowledge of her family.But latest information has it that Benue State-born Margaret Ikumu is actually alive.This was how Blogger Mimi Atedze who initially broke the news reported the latest development... After massive media publicity Margaret Ikumu the Igede girl whom I reported yesterday that died and was buried by her friends was forced out of her hiding when she was noticed online through her Facebook which was offline throughout the period of her purported death.Mr Tony Iji the family representative disclosed on his page that when contacts were made to her on Facebook, she responded and later received phone calls from her mother and few of her uncles telling them that she did not know the reason for the obituary announcement on her Facebook wall.It was also discovered that the whole thing was a deliberate conspiracy by Margaret in connivance with her friends to stage-manage a fake story of her death to cause confusion in her immediate family and the larger society for whatever reason best known to them.