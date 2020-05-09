Atiba University ,Oyo Continues To Establish Itself As A Citadel Of Knowledge To Be Reckoned With

Published:

Why some other privately owned Universities are struggling to maintain their number of staff, high wave-making Atiba University,Oyo recently advertised for the recruitment of more lecturers for its various courses according to a circular obtained by CKN NewsBrief Profile Of The UniversityAtiba University was established in December 2017 as both a repository creator and a disseminator of knowledge in a world where resources of knowledge will increasingly predominate our material resources as factors of economic growth and national development. The expected institutional values of Atiba University, and its multiplier economic, cultural and social effects in Nigeria and globally will not only grow but also glow in line with the vision of the Proprietor.Atiba University was formally registered by the National Universities Commission (NUC) Abuja on December 6, 2017, and the provisional license to operate as a private university was issued and dated 19 December 2017Our PhilosophyThe academic programme and activities in Atiba University Oyo are rooted in and defined by a pragmatic egalitarian philosophy of education. This philosophy informs both our vision and mission statement from which the University also identifies its strategic operational objectives.VisionTo build, sustain and propagate a progressive culture of excellence in teaching, learning research and innovation through a competitive interdisciplinary curriculum structure, programme and community participation.MissionTo provide life-long transformative learning and to encourage the acquisition of functional transferable generic skills, knowledge and values required for self-reliance, good citizenship, creative thinking and community service.OAU MentorshipOn March 8, 2018, the authorities of both Atiba University, Oyo led by Alhaji Abdulrahman Idris (BOT Chair) and Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife (OAU) led by Vice Chancellor and the Principal Officers met in Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife to plan a practical road map for the development and growth of Atiba University. The university will be under the academic and administrative mentoring of OAU for a five-year probationary period. OAU will provide expert advice on some core academic and administrative issues. The choice of OAU is deliberate because OAU has established a long tradition of academic excellence and a high standard of behaviour which is expected to guide and nurture the new school into academic maturity.World Class FacilitiesIn furtherance to the achievement of the values of the university, Atiba University boasts a wide array of world-class facilities to provide staffs and students a conducive learning environment. Some are highlighted below.LecturesLectures are one of the major activities on campus. Our lectures take place in the university’s lecture rooms and laboratories that are quite close to the hostels. It is commonplace to see students strolling in clusters or individually to their lecture venues. On field trips and excursions, the students are transported to and back by the school.All lectures take place within hours of 8 a.m and 4 p.m Mondays to Friday. Thus, giving enough room for students to participate in other extracurricular activities.SecurityOur campus premises are fenced and well guarded by security guards on mobile patrol and in stationed points.Students are not allowed to leave the school except in unique situations and this can only be done by obtaining exeat from the school authorities, which they are to return on