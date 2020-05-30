ASP,Inspector Arrested Over Killing Of 16 Year Old Tina Ezekwe In Lagos

Published:

The Police on Friday ordered an investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of 17-year-old Tina Ezekwe.Tina was shot by a policeman on Tuesday and was rushed to a hospital where she eventually died on Thursday evening.On Friday, #JusticeForTina was a trending topic on Twitter.The Nigerian police have a well-documented history of extrajudicial killings.In a video posted by Oworo TV on Twitter, a female body is being dragged amid a screaming, hysterical crowd.The video has racked up over 140,000 views on the social media platform.According to an account, Tina was shot at Iyana-Oworo Berger bus-stop and was rushed to a hospital where she eventually died.Oworo TV explained that the yet-to-be-identified police officer had been trying to arrest a bus-driver when he mistakenly shot Tina.In a statement by Lagos police spokesman, Bala Elkana, on Friday, the state’s commissioner of police said he is aware of the situation, condoled with family and friends of the deceased, and called for calm.The police said two officers, ASP Theophilus Otobo and Inspector Oguntoba Olamigoke attached to Bariga Police Station, are suspected to have been involved in the incident that led to Tina’s death.The suspected officers, who have been arrested, “fired shots from their pin down point along Berger by third mainland bridge, in circumstances yet to be determined,” the police said.One other person, Musa Yakubu, was said to have been shot too. Yakubu, a 35-year-old male is “in stable condition”, the police added.Elkana, in his statement, said Odumosu, was committed to ensuring “that the perpetrators of this dastardly act will face the full weight of the law.”The Commissioner also “reiterated his stance on zero tolerance for impunity. Members of the public will be updated on the outcome of the investigation.”Read the police’s full statement:29th May, 2020.Press ReleasePolice ASP and Inspector arrested over the shooting of Tina Ezekwe.………CP condoles with family and friends of the deceased person and calls for calm.The Commissioner of Police Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu psc has ordered an in depth investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Tina Ezekwe ‘f’ 17 years old. Two Police Officers suspected to have carried out the shooting were arrested and subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings. If found culpable, they will be arraigned in Court. They are ASP Theophilus Otobo and Inspector Oguntoba Olamigoke attached to Bariga Police Station.2. The incident happened on 26th May, 2020 at about 2245 hours. The said Police Officers fired shots from their pin down point along Berger by third mainland bridge, in a circumstances yet to be determined one Musa Yakubu ‘m’ 35 years was injured at the point and a stray bullet hit Tina at Berger Yanaworu Bus stop. The bullet pierced through the left upper side of her lap. She was rushed to hospital by a team of Policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer. The battle to safe her life lasted for two days, she died on 28th May, 2020 at about 2129 hours while on admission. The second person is in stable condition.2. The Police is in contact with the families of the victims from the day of the incident. The Command deeply sympathised with the family and friends of the deceased person. The Commissioner of Police calls for calm and assures the family that the perpetrators of this dastardly act will face the full weight of the law. He reiterated his stance on zero tolerance for impunity. Members of the public will be updated on the outcome of the investigation.DSP Bala ElkanaPolice Public Relations Officer,Lagos State.