Army Kills Benue Most Wanted Dangerous Criminal (Picture)

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have killed the second most wanted militia kingpin, Terugwa Igbagwa, popularly known as Orjondu, allegedly responsible for atrocities in three local government areas in Sankera axis of Benue State.The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Major General John Enenche, in a statement yesterday said the military high command had congratulated OPWS for their exploits in recent times.“In a special commando operation, a combined team of Operation WHIRL STROKE tracking team and Special Forces troops of Sector 2 deployed in Zaki Biam carried out a raid on a criminal hideout off Zaki Biam and Katsina-Ala highway.“The operation led to the neutralization of Terugwa Igbagwa alias Orjondu. It would be recalled that Orjondu was the second most wanted criminal kingpin next to Gana in Benue State.“He was responsible for kidnapping, armed robbery, assassinations, gun running and other criminal activities around Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo LGAs for many years,” the statement said. Enenche listed items recovered from the deceased to include one AK-47 rifle, one locally made rifle, one AK-47 magazine with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and some charms.