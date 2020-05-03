85 People Die From Coronavirus Within One Month In Nigeria

Published:

Fatalities recorded from the pandemic in Nigeria rose to 85 on Saturday nightThe Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in its daily COVID-19 update via Twitter.Also, according to the Centre’s COVID-19 Situation Dashboard on its website, COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja and 17 states.The total number of coronavirus deaths reported in Lagos State as of May 2, was 30, the highest in the country.Borno and Sokoto States followed with 11 and eight fatalities respectively while Kano and Katsina State have recorded six deaths each.Abuja, as well as Edo and Osun States, have recorded three deaths each.Also, two coronavirus patients have died in each of Ogun, Oyo, Delta, Akwa Ibom and Rivers States while Ekiti, Kaduna, Zamfara, Yobe and Jigawa States have also recorded one fatality each.The NCDC stated that the total number of confirmed infections in the country spilt over 2,300 on Saturday night while 351 recoveries have been reported.