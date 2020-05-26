82 Year Old Retired Broadcaster Stabs 70 Years Old Wife To Death In Imo

Published:

Share This

A retired Director-General of the Imo Broadcasting Corporation, Theophilus Okere, has allegedly stabbed his wife, Beatrice, to death.After allegedly killing his wife on Sunday, the 82-year-old Theophilus was said to have fled the scene with the aid of a yet-to-be identified indigene of the community.However, the state police command said it had launched a manhunt for the octogenarian.The incident, which happened at Imerienwe in the Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area of the state, has thrown residents of the community into confusion.As of the time of filing this report, nobody could state what caused the problem between the couple.It was leant that residents rushed the woman, who was in her seventies, to an undisclosed hospital, where she was pronounced dead.“The man is a retired DG of the IBC. He used a knife to kill his wife. Nobody knows how he escaped, but he is old and can’t run over a long distance. He will be caught. This is so confusing,” a source stated.The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident and stated that the command had launched a manhunt for Theophilus.He said, “Policemen visited the scene of the incident, which is the home of the couple. The place was deserted. Both the suspected murderer and the victim were not seen.“The neighbours refused to disclose the hospital, where the woman was rushed to before she died. We have swung into action with a view to arresting the fleeing suspect and ensuring that justice is served.”