50 Almajiria Test Positive For Coronavirus In Kaduna State
Published: May 04, 2020
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Kaduna State has 66 confirmed cases of the virus out of which six people including the state governor have been treated and discharged, while one person was recently confirmed dead.
The NCDC had announced 31 confirmed cases of the virus in Kaduna on Saturday; a few hours after the Kaduna State Government confirmed 14 additional cases among Almajirai, and later confirmed another 16 positive results from the pupils.
