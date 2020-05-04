50 Almajiria Test Positive For Coronavirus In Kaduna State

Published:

Out of the 59 active cases of coronavirus in Kaduna State, 50 were found among repatriated Almajirai pupils from Kano State, the state’s Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has said. Governor El-Rufai on Twitter announced that the state now has recorded 50 cases from the repatriated Almajirai, adding that the total number of active cases stands at 59.According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Kaduna State has 66 confirmed cases of the virus out of which six people including the state governor have been treated and discharged, while one person was recently confirmed dead.The NCDC had announced 31 confirmed cases of the virus in Kaduna on Saturday; a few hours after the Kaduna State Government confirmed 14 additional cases among Almajirai, and later confirmed another 16 positive results from the pupils.