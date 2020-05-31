273 Die From Cornonavirus In Nigeria..Total Confirmed Cases Little Short Of 10,000

Published:

Nigeria witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases on Saturday, recording more than 500 new single-day infections for the first time.The new cases were confirmed by the specialist agency, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Twitter.This takes the country’s total infections to 9,855, out of which 2856 have been discharged with 273 losing their lives.Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 14 states and the FCT, with Lagos accounting for the highest number of infections for the day with 378 cases.553 new cases of #COVID19;Lagos-378FCT-52Delta-23Edo-22Rivers-14Ogun-13Kaduna-12Kano-9Borno-7Katsina-6Jigawa-5Oyo-5Yobe-3Plateau-3Osun-19855 cases of #COVID19NigeriaDischarged: 2856Deaths: 273