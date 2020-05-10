My Brother Is Not Interested In Osun 2022 Guber Race ..Davido's Father Tells PDP

Published:

Twenty Four hours after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reportedly endorsed its candidate in the 2018 governorship election for the 2022 election, the family of Senator Ademola Adeleke has called on the Osun State chapter of the PDP to give him a break.The family spoke through the elder brother of the former lawmaker, Dr Deji Adeleke, in a statement made available at the weekend.He said their son deserved his needed rest after the grueling 2018 governorship poll held in the state and the attendant plethora of litigation.Dr Adeleke recalled the circumstances that culminated in the emergence of Ademola Adeleke for the 2018 contest, emphasising that the former lawmaker was only dragged into the race as he was never originally interested in the race.In a clear rejection of the endorsement, Dr Adeleke subtly believed the endorsement was not in tandem to the ideals of democracy.Part of the statement reads: “I am not a card-carrying member of any political party but I am a sympathiser/supporter of the PDP in Osun State. The Osun State PDP will be better off and well-prepared, for the next general election in the state, if internal democracy is encouraged and enforced.“All elective positions, including the position of governor of the state should be open to all members of the party to contest in a transparent primary elections. Everyone must be given a sense of belonging, in order to grow the party in Osun State.“As for the Adeleke family of which I am one, we will like to remind all PDP members that Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke had no intention to contest the governorship election in the first place, but was invited and prevailed upon by the party leadership and party elders to contest the governorship election, which he and his family accepted most reluctantly after receiving assurances and promises that were never kept.“Everything that followed after this is now history. Senator Adeleke should, therefore, be given a break to take his well-deserved rest and decide what he will do/not do when the time comes.”