Woman Dies After Two Months Dry Fasting In Delta

An unnamed woman in Sapele, Delta State, has reportedly lost her life after a two-month dry fasting.Eye witnesses said that the incident happened along MTN Road, Okirigwhere in Sapele.It was gathered that the woman, her husband, son, and a friend locked themselves inside the house for two months to complete the 60-day fasting.It was gathered that a family friend allegedly initiated the fasting which they later joined.It was revealed that they took only water when necessary during the spiritual exercise.Sources said that while the mother lost her life due to the exercise, her son became emaciated.Meanwhile, the survivors of the fasting were said to have been taken to the hospital for proper medical attention, while the body of the deceased had been evacuated.The state Police Public Relation Officer, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, could neither confirm nor deny the incident. She said no such report had been received by the police as the time of enquiry.Onovwakpoyeya, however, assured that investigations would be intensified in that direction.