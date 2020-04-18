When And How Will Abba Kyari Be Buried ?

Published:

The death of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari ,Abba Kyari is already brewing some level of controversies.While the Spokesman to the President Mr Femi Adesina in his short statement announcing his death said his burial ceremony will be made public soon without being specific.But by Islamic injunctions,he is expected to be buried within 24 hours meaning that Alhaji Abba Kyari must be buried this Saturday.It is not also known if going by protocols guiding the burial of any covid-19 patient if it people will be allowed to witness the burial of such a high profile personality like him.It is also not known yet ascertained if the burial will be strictly handled by the NCDC using current protocols on such burials.Alhaji Abba Kyari died in Lagos where he was receiving treatment , hence it is yet to be ascertained if his body will be flown to his hometown in Borno StateWhatever is decided,it remains a fact that his burial may not follow the usual proceedings expected of such high profile personality.