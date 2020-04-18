What Are The Socio-Political Implications Of Abba Kyari's Death?..CKN News Analysis

Published:

Share This

What are the political implications of the death of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari,Mr Abba Kyari.That has been the question on everyone's lip since the powerful Presidential aide died on Friday.Before his death Abba Kyari was undoubtedly the most powerful aide to the President, many have seen him as the defacto Vice President instead of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.Abba Kyari practically takes all decisions on behalf of his boss. These include appointments, contracts and State policy decisions.Several times Abba Kyari has also been linked to having so much influence on the President, this has been echoed severally by no other person than the wife of the President, Hadjia Aisha Buhari.President even made matter worse when at the inception of his second term he directed that all communication and appointment with his Cabinet (Ministers) must be endorsed by Abba Kyari.This again imposed so much power on him.He had his hand in all pies including the Oil sector especially the NNPC where he remained a Board member .Abba Kyari contracted the dreaded Covid-19 virus when he visited Germany to negotiate a power deal with a Germany company, which to so many is not his call.With his death, the dynamism of power at the villa will suddenly change. Its obvious that those very close to him and have been enjoying the spurs of war will loose at as the President looks forward to picking his successor.