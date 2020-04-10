Wedding Guests Die Of Food Poison In Katsina

Published:

Two Nigeriens, who attended a wedding in the Mani Local Government Area of Katsina State, have lost their lives after eating food suspected to have been poisoned.The victims, Bilkisu Surajo, 20, and Ibrahim Sani, 13, were among the 19 guests who ate the poisoned food.The incident occurred on Saturday.Eyewitnesses said the 19 guests, who ate from the poisoned food, became unconscious and were rushed to the General Hospital, Mani, where the two Nigeriens eventually died.The spokesman for the state police command, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident on Thursday.He said two suspects, Musa Suleiman, 25, and Shafa’atu Sirajo, 20, both of Ali Yaba village in the Mani Local Government Area of the state, had been arrested in connection with the incident.It was learnt that the two suspects allegedly conspired to put a substance, known in Hausa as Zaqami, in the food that was served the guests.“Two suspects, Musa Suleiman (male) and Shafa’atu Sirajo (female) have been arrested and have confessed to the crime. Investigation is ongoing,” Isah stated.In a related development, operatives of the Operation Puff Adder in the Batsari Local Government Area of the state, on Thursday, arrested a suspected bandit, Abubakar Alti, 26, of the Dogon Dutsen Akata Fulani Camp in the area and recovered a herd of cattle from him.Isah described Alti as a notorious bandit, who had taken part in various attacks in the council area.