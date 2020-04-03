Warri Killing :Festus Keyamo Condemns Killing Of Young Man By Soldiers

Published:

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has condemned the reported killing of a man in Warri by soldiers implanting the lockdown order by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.The victim, Joseph Pessu, was allegedly killed at the Ubeji community while attempting to escape from his Toyota Camry car after breaching a security checkpoint in the area. Reacting to the incident, the minister in a statement, said: “I have received disturbing reports and images of the high-handedness and shooting of innocent citizens by men of the armed forces deployed to enforce the COVID-19 lockdown in my State, Delta State.Lockdown: Soldier kills man for allegedly breaching checkpoint in Delta “Specifically, I have received reports of the killing of an innocent young man, Mr. Joseph Pessu in Warri. “I unreservedly condemn this barbaric act by men of the armed forces who should exercise restraint when dealing with the civilian populace. “I will be forwarding a petition to the relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate this murder and bring the officer(s) to book. In the interim, let us not take the laws into our hands, please.”Doctor contracts coronavirus while treating infected patients in Edo Appealing to the people to be calm and not take laws into their hands, he said: “I will also use this medium to sincerely appeal to my brothers and sisters in Delta State to be law-abiding and obey the orders of restrictions imposed by both the Delta State Government and the Federal Government. “They are lawful orders and they are for our own good. Images and reports of attack on law-enforcement agents by the civilian populace do not help our cause. I call on all and sundry in the entire country too to exercise the utmost restraint at this point.”