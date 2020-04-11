Viral Video:Gbajabiamila Meets Chinese Ambassador,Frowns At InhumanTreatment Of Nigerians In China

Published:

The leadership of the House of Representatives has expressed displeasure over the inhuman treatment meted out on some Nigerians by the Chinese authorities in Beijing.At a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, which also had the Minority Leader, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu and Deputy Minority Leader, Rep. Toby Okechukwu, in attendance, the Speaker of the House, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, said such treatment of Nigerians in China must be addressed forthwith.The Speaker also went ahead to confront the Ambassador with a video in which a Nigerian was seen challenging Chinese officials over the maltreatment.According to him, viral media reports/videos from Beijing showed Nigerians being forced out of their houses and hotels, rounded up and their passports seized by the Chinese police.Today I met with the Chinese🇨🇳 Ambassador to Nigeria on the disturbing allegation of ill treatment of Nigerian citizens in China. I showed him the video clip that had made the rounds. He promised to look into it and get back to my office on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/9SUxH0rI7X— Femi Gbajabiamila (@femigbaja) April 10, 2020The viral videos also showed that some Nigerians were being forced into another 14-day quarantine after the initial 14 days they had spent for the same purpose over the COVID-19 pandemic in China.The Speaker said there should be an official explanation for treating Nigerians in such a manner.While asking the Chinese Ambassador if he has taken up the issue with his home country, the Speaker said: “If the diplomatic relationships between our two countries are for the mutual benefits of our citizens, then there must be respect for our citizens, and we should not compromise it.“As a government, we will not allow Chinese or other nationals to be maltreated just as we will not allow Nigerians to be maltreated in other countries.“The way you treat your citizens, we expect that’s how you’ll treat others. We will not tolerate our citizens breaking your laws, but the crime of one citizen cannot be used to stigmatize the whole country,” Gbajabiamila stated.“It appears that’s what happened in this case. You can’t use one brush to smear the whole wall. Whatever the reason, it cannot be used and taken out on the entire community in China”.In his response, Ambassador Pingjian said though he has not been officially informed about the details of the incidence, he would take it up with the home government.Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila and the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian during a meeting held on Friday 10 April, 2020 at the National Assembly on the inhuman treatment of some Nigerians in Beijing, China.“We take our relationship with Nigeria very seriously. Until we receive a full report from back home, I cannot act, but I can assure you it is not a policy issue.“We treat everyone equally, but during the implementation of the COVID-19 measures in China, it is possible for some incidents; all I do is to take it back home and today I will,” he said.The Speaker said the House will expect feedback from the Ambassador as soon as possible, saying “We are glad you are looking into it but we are hoping to have it at least by Tuesday.“It is better we nip it in the bud so that it doesn’t escalate to another level. So, by Tuesday, if you have the information to give us, if steps have been taken, let’s talk about it and let’s see the way forward.”The Speaker also sought to understand the specific mandate of the Chinese medical team that arrived Nigeria on Wednesday and if they are on quarantine.The 15-man medical team from China who arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on April 8, 2020. Photo Credit: Channels TV/Sodiq AdelakanIn response, the ambassador confirmed that indeed the Chinese medical personnel are in full quarantine and ready to observe all protocols as stipulated by Nigeria.“They are on 100 per cent quarantine. The NCDC has been there twice; they have to follow the protocol. They are here to deliver medical supplies and on advisory role only, that is a prevention working group on COVID-19. They will do nothing like practicing as doctors,” Pingjian said.