US Presidential Aspirant Bernie Sanders Drops Out Of Race
Published: April 08, 2020
Sanders, a 78-year-old leftist who challenged Hillary Clinton for the nomination in 2016, was holding a staff conference call on Wednesday when he “announced that he is suspending his campaign for president,” his aides said in a statement.
Sanders, who mounted a formidable challenge to Biden in the 2020 race, became the frontrunner early this year only to be eclipsed by a surging former vice president, who holds a substantial lead in the all-important race for delegates who choose the nominee.
AFP
