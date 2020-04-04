Top Nigerian Military Officer Tests Positive For Covid-19 After Return From India

Published:





Ondo State governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has revealed that the index case of coronavirus in the state is a military officer, who returned from India. The governor revealed this on his verified Twitter handle,@RotimiAkeredolu, noting that the index case has been in isolation since he returned and has been monitored by the medical team of the military and the state government. We have just received confirmation of our first positive #COVIDー19 case in Ondo State this evening.The infected person is currently under isolation and will be monitored. We have activated all necessary protocol to locate all contacts and will be working closely with @NCDCgov. — Arakunrin Akeredolu (@RotimiAkeredolu) April 3, 2020