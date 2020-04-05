Supreme Court's Verdict:Its Time To Move On..Ex Zamfara Gov Yari Tells Supporters

Published:

Dr. Abdul Aziz Yari has called on his supporters in Zamfara State and beyond to accept in good faith the recent decision of the Supreme Court concerning the 2019 governorship and legislative assembly elections in Zamfara State.The former governor of Zanfara State according to the spokesperson, Mayowa Oluwabiyi said he felt dutybound to exhaust all the legal options in defence of the people’s mandate that was crudely taken away from them. He maintains that despite the interference by the courts, ‘real power remains in the hands of the people who will not hesitate to elect only their choice again at the next opportunity’... ‘What has happened is a setback but we must take all the lessons and move on’. This definitely is not a time to lament or complain but rather to look inward as we strive to move Zamfara State forward’.Dr. Yari m wants Governor Matawalle to face governance squarely at least for the sake of the vulnerable citizens.Meanwhile, Yari has also called on all Nigerians to give their most cooperation to the government as we struggle to contain the dreaded COVID 19 also known as Corona virus now ravaging the world. The former Zamfara State Governor urged Nigerians to observe the social distance measure and strict hygene for the safety of all. Most importantly, Dr. Yari wants everyone to believe that this trial too will be over soon and that people should have faith in themselves and the government.This is also time to take stock and reflect on how much we have been there for each other and what more we must do to make our society better.