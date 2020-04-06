Six Days After Testing Positive,Seyi Makinde Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Published:

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has tested negative for the Coronavirus.This is coming six days after the governor tested positive for the COVID-19 and was in self-isolation.The governor had on March 30th, announced via social media that he had tested positive for the virus, stating that though he is asymptomatic, he will continue to self-isolate.However, in a statement via his official Twitter handle, Governor Makinde in the late hours of April 5th, announced that he had received his second negative test result for COVID-19.He thanked everyone who had prayed and supported him within the course of his isolation, with a special appreciation of Professor Temitope Alonge who stood in for him as head of Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force.