Six Days After Testing Positive,Seyi Makinde Tests Negative For Coronavirus
Published: April 06, 2020
This is coming six days after the governor tested positive for the COVID-19 and was in self-isolation.
The governor had on March 30th, announced via social media that he had tested positive for the virus, stating that though he is asymptomatic, he will continue to self-isolate.
However, in a statement via his official Twitter handle, Governor Makinde in the late hours of April 5th, announced that he had received his second negative test result for COVID-19.
He thanked everyone who had prayed and supported him within the course of his isolation, with a special appreciation of Professor Temitope Alonge who stood in for him as head of Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force.
0 comments: