SGF Boss Mustapha Led PTF Apologises To Nigerians Over Handling Of Abba Kyari's Burial

We Acknowledge Mistakes Made During Burial of Late CoS - COVID-19 PTFThe burial of the late Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, on 18 April 2020, has attracted a lot of concerns from Nigerians over thenon-adherence to the physical distancing measures and mass gatheringrestrictions at the Gudu Cemetery.The nonobservance of physical distancing and the flouting of mass gathering restrictions at the cemetery were due to the failure ofcrowd control measures.We acknowledge that mistakes were made, we have learnt from these mistakes and would ensure that future events are adequately regulated in accordance with the Presidential Task Force and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocols.It is however important to state that the body of the late Chief of Staff, who died on 17 April 2020, was prepared for burial in line withthe NCDC interim guidelines for the safe management of a deceased person with COVID-19 infection.As a matter of fact, the body of anyone who dies from COVID-19 infection will not be released for burial without following theseguidelinesConsequently, the body of the late Chief of Staff was thoroughly decontaminated, put in a body bag and then a sealed coffin in Lagosbefore being flown to Abuja. On arrival in Abuja, all safety measures required to protect those handling the body were strictly adhered to,from the plane to the burial ground. At no time was the body openly exposed to the environment.It is worth noting that while COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that is significantly less infectious when compared to Ebola or Lassafever, the protocols for safe burial must still be strictly followed.The incidents that were recorded after the burial, which may have compromised due safety procedures, have been duly recognized and correct steps taken to limit any risk to the public.Mr. Boss MustaphaSGFChairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19