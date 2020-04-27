Set Of Twins Kidnapped In Ibadan As Father Cries Out For Help

Published:

A set of twins have been kidnapped Ibadan Oyo State capitalAccording to their father, Sheik Akeugbagold said the kidnap happened at about 7.30 pm at his house in Abatakan area in Ojoo, Ibadan, when he was out to record Islamic lecture to be relayed on radio and television.Before he could rush home, having received a call from his wife that armed robbers were in the house, the abductors had overpowered the gatekeeper, got into the house and kidnapped the kids.Narrating how the incident occurred, Akeugbagold said, “Some kidnappers came to my house with guns yesterday. We had a recording yesterday and whenever we have recorded, alfas do break their fast in my house.“If we have a lecture, we sometimes go to Fresh FM to do it there live. Whenever we are returning, most of the security agents know that its either we are coming from a radio or television station where we went to deliver a lecture.“Immediately, I left home, my wife just called me, saying that she was calling from a corner and that armed robbers were already in the house.“Immediately I got the call, I turned back but before I got home, they were gone. All I heard was that they overpowered the gateman, pointed a gun at him and he surrendered. Even they pointed the gun at children of two years (sobs).“This happened at around 7.30 pm. The Commissioner of Police came to my house this morning. I am appealing to the abductors to please pity my condition.“I have not slept since yesterday expecting that the abductors will call. My wife was barren for 12 years; that is the only children she had through IVF. They should please call me. All I need is the safety of my children.”The Islamic cleric just posted another SOS message on his Facebook account:Akeugbagold twins mother begging for the release of her twin children. Pls for God sake we will do whatever u request directly. pls be lenient with us.Tears of motherhood. ! 08035066122Source :Abiodun Waheed