Richard Quest Becomes Second CNN Presenter To Test Positive For Coronavirus

Cable News Network (CNN) presenter, Richard Quest, has contracted COVID-19, according to a statement he released on Monday.The presenter revealed the development in a tweet on his verified handle where he, however, said he has only a few symptoms of the disease.According to Quest, he would reserve his prayers and thoughts for those who have harsher symptoms of the COVID-19 as he called on people to stay safe.“I have caught coronavirus. I am blessed in that I have few symptoms – just a cough,” the tweet read.“I am saving my prayers and thoughts for those less fortunate. Stay in. And protect lives.”Already, Chris Cuomo and Brooke Baldwin, both of the CNN, had tested positive for COVID-19.All of them are based in New York in the US which already has a death rate of 12, 654 from COVID-19.There are over 40, 000 deaths from the pandemic in the US..”I have caught coronavirus. I am blessed in that I have few symptoms – just a cough. I am saving my prayers and thoughts for those less fortunate. Stay in. And protect lives.— Richard Quest (@richardquest) April 20, 2020