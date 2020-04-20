Presidency To Journalists That Attended Abba Kyari's Burial...Stay In Your Homes

Published:

The Presidency has told the media staff and State House correspondents who covered or attended the burial to self-isolate for the next 14 days.The Deputy Director, Information, State House, Attah Esa, in a statement titled ‘Advisory to State House Correspondents/Media Staff,’ said, “As a precautionary measure, all State House Correspondents and Media Office Staff who covered/attended the funeral prayer/burial ceremony of the late Chief of Staff, at Defence House and Gudu Cemetery Abuja, respectively, are strongly advised to work from home for the next 14 days.”A top government source, who confided in one of our correspondents, said, “It is not unconnected with the fact that they did not maintain social distancing. Besides many of them were not well-kitted. Some did not wear face masks. Such a directive is necessary to prevent the spread of the virus to the villa.”Recall that the late chief of staff contracted the virus during his trip to Germany. Two of his aides were diagnosed with the virus.