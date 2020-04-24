Policeman And Gay Partner Escape Death In Imo State

Published:

Men of the Imo State Police Command reacted just in time to contain an incident where a police officer named Chibuike Ukazu, and his alleged gay partner, Yellow, would have been lynched by an angry mob averse to homosexuality.The state police spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu, in a statement on Wednesday, said the two men were rescued after the youths of the community claimed to have caught the constable with his partner in the act of homosexuality.Ikeokwu said an investigation into the matter has commenced with a view to unravel what actually happened.Below is a full statement as issued by police spokesman Ikeokwu Godson Orlando.On the 21/4/2020 , upon information received through a phone call,the Divisional Police officer in charge of Nkwere Division promptly moved into Umueze autonomous community in Orlu LGA, and rescued one F/NO.512351 CHIBUIKE UKAZU ‘M’ .Preliminary investigation revealed that the youths of the community claimed to have caught the constable with one of his friend,name yet unknown but nicknamed ‘YELLOW’, in acts of homosexuality, as a result the youths pounced on them and beat them to stupor ,then took them to the Palace of traditional ruler before their rescue by the DPO and his team.The command therefore wish to warn members of the public to desist from taking laws into their hand by resorting to self help especially on infractions by the members of the Police or other security agencies, all are advised to report all grievances to the nearest Police station for prompt and decisive action.However, investigation into the matter has commenced with a view to unravel what actually transpired and if found culpable will face the wrath of the law.