Police Dismisses Two Officers Caught Fighing On Viral Video In Benin

Two policemen attached to the Edo State Police Command have been dismissed by the Nigeria Police Force for engaging each other in fisticuffs along the road in Edo State.A video capturing the fight between the cops, Corporal Ozimende Aidonojie and Salubi Stephen, had gone viral on Thursday.They pummelled each other to the ground as some members of the public tried to separate them in the presence of a crowd.In the background, an onlooker who appeared to be videoing the scenario derided the officials, saying “See Nigeria police o; see them, they are fighting.”The cause of the scuffle was not disclosed but the Force on its Twitter handle, @PoliceNG, on Thursday promised to investigate what it described as a “show of shame.”“The two policemen, F/NO 41112 CPL Ozimende Aidonojie and F/NO 516384 PC Salubi Stephen in this viral video have been identified, arrested and detained. They are currently undergoing internal disciplinary sanctions at the Edo State Police Command Headquarters.“The Force wishes to apprise the general public that this show of shame is certainly not in our character and we will not condone such indiscipline.“In the best tradition of transparency and accountability, the outcome of the trial will be made public. This, we believe, will also serve as (a) deterrent to other police officers,” it stated.In a tweet on Friday, tagged ‘Feedback on Investigations into cases of unprofessional conduct by police officers,” the Force announced the dismissal of the two policemen.“Cpl Ozimende Aidonojie and PC Salubi Stephen captured in the viral video fighting shamelessly in Edo State, have been tried and found guilty. They have been dismissed from the Force,” the message from the Force Public Relations Department