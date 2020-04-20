Police Confirms Bandits Killed 47 People In Katsina State

Published:

Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the killing of 47 people by bandits in multiple attacks on some villages in the state. The Command’s Spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, who disclosed this said “On 18/04/2020 (Saturday) at about 00:30hrs, bandits in their numbers, armed with AK 47 rifles attacked Kurechi village of Danmusa LGA of Katsina state.” He further said “The villagers summoned courage and chased away the hoodlums. Later, the villagers started burning empty corn stalk to keep their animals safe and to keep the hoodlums at bay.“Subsequently, the situation changed when some Yansakai group started setting ablaze some Fulani settlements at Aibon Mangwaro village of Danmusa LGA. “Consequently, on the same date at about 03:00hrs, there were reports of organised and simultaneous attacks in villages in Danmusa, Dutsinma, and Safana by groups of armed bandits.“At Kurechin Atai village of Danmusa, 14 persons were killed. At Kurechin Giye and Kurechin Dutse villages of Dutsinma LGA of Katsina State, bandits killed 4 and 6 persons respectively. And at Makauwachi and Daule villages, the hoodlums killed 19 and 4 persons respectively,” he said. “Already, a detachment of Nigeria Police, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Air force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Department of State Security (DSS) have been deployed to the area and are carrying out joint operations,” he explained.