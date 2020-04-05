Police Arrests 6 Suspected Cocaine Sellers In Abuja

Published:

Share This

Six suspects dealing in cocaine and rohypnol in the Federal Capital Territory have been arrested by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team.Cocaine weighing about 15 grams and 300 sachets of rohypnol (popularly called refnol) were said to have been recovered from them.It was learnt that the suspects – Jide Akinsanya, 37; Johnson Uche, 45; Apai Idoko, 30; Nnemaka Kalu, 38 and Azubike Kelechi, 40 – were apprehended recently in Abuja and Kaduna State.It was learnt that the suspects got the supplies from Lagos and Onitsha, Anambra State and sold the drugs to miscreants in bits.Akinsanya, who is married with two kids, said he worked as a furniture maker before he was introduced to drugs by one Lanre.He said, “I came to Abuja three years ago and used to work at Kugbo area. I started selling drugs two years ago after I met Lanre. He told me some people sent the drugs to him from Lagos through commercial buses.“We picked up the parcel at Giri and Nyanya areas of Abuja and took it to one Alhaji Yanyah who sells the drugs in bits. We used to supply him 20 to 30 grams every week. After the death of Lanre, I took over and started supplying Alhaji Nyanya. On each supply, I made N50, 000. I was arrested recently while making a supply. Alhaji Yanya is presently on the run.”Uche, who resides in Kurudu area of Abuja, said he used to sell fertilisers to farmers until last year when the business failed. He stated that his wife was pregnant at the time and that mounted pressure on him.He said, “I used the little money I have to start selling drugs. I was introduced to a dealer at Area 1. I used to buy one gram or two grams and resell in bits. One gram is N11, 000 and I realise N3, 000 or N4, 000 profit.“I started the business last July and spent most of the money I made from it on my wife’s delivery because she gave birth through surgery. I ran into trouble on February 21, 2020, after a customer called me and asked me to bring cocaine worth N4, 000. I was arrested while delivering the drug.”Idoko, father of two, who is based in Kaduna, said a man identified as Mike supplied him cocaine from Lagos. He stated that he bought between 20 and 30 grams per order.Another suspect, Kalu, stated, “A friend, Kelechi, came to me and asked to help him order refnol and I called my contact from Onitsha, known as ND and I demanded five rolls. A roll is N51, 000. When it arrived, I sold the drug to Kelechi for N52, 000, because I am just trying to help him. It was two weeks ago that police arrested Kelechi and me. I didn’t know that refnol is a restricted drug.”