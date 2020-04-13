Police Arrest 100 Cultists,Miscreants In Lagos,Warns Armed Robbers

Published:

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State police Command, Hakeem Odumosu has warned armed robbers and cultists to leave the state or face the consequences of crime.The warning followed reports of robberies and battle of supremacy between cult groups in some areas of the state. The Police Commissioner instructed the commanders of tactical units in the state to deal decisively with armed hoodlums daring the collective will of the state.Odumosu who spoke through Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, said that two suspected armed robbers and 98 suspected cultists have been arrested already in different parts of the state.Elkana said: “On April 12 at about 21 am, acting on credible information, operatives from Ikorodu Police Station supported by operatives from the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), deployed by the Commissioner of Police marrested Toheeb Sanusi, 21 and Adewale Adeshina, 24 , around Benson area of Ikorodu. One locally made revolver pistol and one cutlass were recovered from them. The suspects confessed that they were in the area to rob unsuspecting members of the public. Investigation is ongoing, the suspects will soon be charged to Court.Elkanah stated further that the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu has warned parents to advise their children to stay at home as the police were ready to deal with hoodlums of any kind in the state.He also warned hoodlums either to leave the state or repent from their evil ways as it was no more business as usual.In another development, Elkana said an unfortunate incident happened on Easter Eve as two teenagers drowned in a community beach at the Ibeju area of the state. He said:”On April 11, at about 3p.m., the police received a distress call that Dare ,16 , and Fawas ,15, residents of Epelemeje Orofun community, Akodo, Ibeju-lekki, allegedly got drowned while playing in the community beach.”He said the Command had deployed its Marine police team to the area on search and rescue operations. The Command advised parents to monitor their children and ensure that they remain at home during this lockdown period”.