Pictures:Several Arms Captured By Chadian Army At Ongoing Onslaught On Boko Haram As Shekau Begs His Troop
Published: April 06, 2020
President Idriss Deby vowed to teach the sect a bitter lesson.
The Chadian Army marched into the dreaded Sambisa forest and Lake Chad where it killed several Boko insurgents.
These were some of the arms it captured from them. The onslaught is still ongoing
This is the link to an audio released by Boko Haram leader Shekau courtesy SR calling on his soldiers not to give up the fight
0 comments: