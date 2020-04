Published:

The body of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari was laid to rest today in Abuja.Abba Kyari who died from coronavirus was buried at the Gudu Cemetery in Abuja .Many people from all walks of life attended the event.He died in a private hospital at Ikoyi Lagos on Friday where he was being treated for the virus.Many are worried that social distancing was not observed at the burialThese are pictures from the burial