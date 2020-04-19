Peter Obi Mourns Abba Kyari, Says His Death Painful

Published:

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has described the death, on Friday of Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, as painful.Obi, in a condolence message hours after Abba Kyari’s burial on Saturday in Abuja, sympathised with President Muhammadu Buhari and Kyari’s family, urging them “to take this loss though painful as the will of God”.The former Anambra State governor prayed God “to grant Mr. President and the Kyari family the needed strength and comfort over the loss of a patriarch”.He also prayed that “God Almighty grant all that had died of the Coronavirus pandemic eternal rest, and through His divine healing Hands touch and clear the world of the deadly COVID-19 disease.”Obi further admonished all and sundry “to continue to abide by regulations and protocols stipulated by governmental and global health agencies to stay safe from the Coronavirus infection.”