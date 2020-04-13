Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Makes U-turn On Linking 5G With Coronavirus

Published:

The founder of Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has backtracked on his claim that the introduction of 5G network was responsible for the coronavirus pandemic.Oyakhilome had controversially alleged that 5G – the fifth generation of wireless communications technologies supporting cellular data networks – was initiated to facilitate a “new world order.”The comments had generated heated debate among Nigerians, with the Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre, Matthew Ashimolowo, criticising pastors, who he did not name, for presenting false information with respect to the pandemic.But Oyakhilome, in a video shared on social media on Sunday, stated that he was only opposed to the initiative because of its perceived health risks and the seeming silence of authorised regulators to address its advantages and disadvantages.He said, “I have to look at my calling as a priority and I’m into the healing ministry. You may be a pastor or a minister and not be into the healing ministry, this may not concern you. I’m a science and technology enthusiast. I love technology.“Just studying the capabilities of the 5G makes me, like, ‘Wow! I’d like to go on it like tomorrow morning. I’d like to start it right away.’ But at the same time, I’m into healing; I know what it means for people to be sick. I meet with sick people all the time. And so, no matter how interested I am in the 5G, I’m going to put health first.“Are there health risks? What are the health implications? Those are my concerns and I became even more concerned when I found out that regulators didn’t seem to care much in looking into the details and the cause of the independent scientists and experts, medical doctors.“If there are health risks, they should be fixed. We want to go on extraordinary technology but we must also consider all the health implications,” he added.