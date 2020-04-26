Oyo State Lawmaker Hon Olawunmi Oladeji Distributes Palliatives Worth Millions Of Naira To Ogbomoso North Constituency

Published:

The lawmaker representing Ogbomoso North Constituency in the Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Olawunmi Oladeji on Friday distributed food stuffs, over 2,000 facemasks and other palliatives to the people in her constituency.Distributing the facemasks, food stuffs at Masifa area, Oja Igbo, Oja jagun, Osaro, Oja aroo, Attender, Oja waso in Sabo, Idi Abebe and Osupa in Ogbomoso North state constituency, Honourable Oladeji said the palliatives was trageted at the elderly, children and poorest of the poor.According to the lawmaker who during the distribution of the items at various market places, stalls, shops, households enlightened her people on the need to comply with the government laid down rules at curbing spread of COVID 19 the distribution of the palliatives was to cushion the effect of the CoronaVirus lockdown on the people in her constituency.Sensitizing the people on the importance of social distancing, regular washing of hands, Honourable Oladeji urged them to always make use of the facemask to protect themselves to curb the spread of COVID 19 said Oyo state government is making necessary efforts at curtailing and containing spread of CoronaVirus in and across the state.“I want to appeal to you all to observe the policy of social distancing, Coronavirus is real and we all must stay safe. If you have no business outside, stay at home and stay safe”.”, she said.Honourable Oladeji while emphasising the need for people of her constituency to obey all the directives of government in the fight against Coronavirus stated that Oyo state government is making necessary efforts at curtailing and containing spread of CoronaVirus in and across the state.