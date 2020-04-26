Oyo State Governor Directs Level 13 And Above Civil Servants To Resume Work On Monday

Published:

Share This

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has directed civil servants from level 13 and above in the state to resume duty on Monday.Makinde gave the directive during a press briefing at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan.The governor, said only one entrance to the state secretariat would be opened in the meantime.However, he said food canteens in the secretariat would remain closed and visitors not allowed to the secretariat.Makinde also relaxed the dusk-to-dawn curfew in the state from 7pm to 5am to enable farmers to access their farms during the planting season.In addition, he said COVID-19 compliance guidelines would be provided for markets in the state, stressing that “only markets that meet up with the guidelines would be allowed to reopen.”He said, “The state secretariat will be reopened on Monday. Only civil servants at level 13 and above with separate offices will resume. All meetings will be held online. No visitors are allowed except when absolutely necessary.“There will be hand washing facilities in strategic locations round the secretariat. Posters and banners will be in conspicuous places round the secretariat.”