Nigerian Millionaire Die Of Coronavirus In London
Published: April 14, 2020
A source close to the family said that Ikwuemesi was admitted to an unnamed London hospital after brief illness.
He later tested positive for COVID-19 in the result that was released on today (Tuesday).
He was in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on oxygen since he arrived the London hospital.
The source added: ”But, when the oxygen was removed for him to eat he couldn’t breath on his own.
”So they put him on a ventilator and he died shortly after.”
