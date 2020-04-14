Nigerian Millionaire Die Of Coronavirus In London

Published:

Share This

Chief Victor Ikwuemesi (Ebube Ogidi), the Chairman of the defunct Sosoliso Airline died today in London, United Kingdom few days after he was diagnosed for coronavirus pandemic.A source close to the family said that Ikwuemesi was admitted to an unnamed London hospital after brief illness.He later tested positive for COVID-19 in the result that was released on today (Tuesday).He was in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on oxygen since he arrived the London hospital.The source added: ”But, when the oxygen was removed for him to eat he couldn’t breath on his own.”So they put him on a ventilator and he died shortly after.”