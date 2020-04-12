New Commander Of Operation Safe Haven Tours Commands ,Vows To Deal With Criminals

Published:

The new commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Major General Chukwuemeka Okonkwo has declared that the command won’t tolerate killing of soldiers or any personnel of the operation under his watch. Operation Safe Haven is the military task force set up to maintain peace in Plateau and some parts of Kaduna and Bauchi StatesThe Major General made the declaration on Saturday during familiarisation visit to sector 7 headquarters of the operation, in Jama’a Local Government Area of the Kaduna State. Okonkwo explained that his command would utilise all the available manpower at its disposal to deal with criminals who have been unleashing terror in its area of operation.He said while the operation was putting all necessary machinery to build on the previous efforts of the command, the traditional and community leaders must also do their best to consolidate on the efforts of the security.“For us to get it right, I will engage all stakeholders. We need a synergy to defeat criminals. People must agree to live together irrespective of their affiliations. A lot has been done by the previous commanders but there is always room for improvement. I assure you that we will do our best to reduce all forms criminality in the affected areas, ” he added.The visit also took him to military formation in Southern Kaduna and some traditional rulers in the area