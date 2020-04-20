Naval Officer Murdered Few Days To Wedding ,Police Arrests Alleged Killers

Published:

Five alleged killers of Naval Sub-Lieutenant David Igbashal have been arrested by the Zone 6 Headquarters of the Nigeria Police in Calabar, Cross River State.The victim, according to a statement by the command, was abducted on February 22, 2020, while he was on his way from Calabar to Makurdi in Benue State to make arrangements for his wedding.The Public Relations Officer of the Zone 6, Calabar, Nigeria Police, DSP Nelson Okpabi, issued the statement on Sunday in Calabar.According to him, the arrest was made on April 18, 2020, by a team led by Superintendent Emmanuel Ukwenya of the Zonal Anti-Corruption/X-Squad set up by Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Mr Zaki Ahmed.Okpabi said the squad recovered the remains of the late Igbashal at Omuogodu Akpu in the Ngbo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, a community at war with the neighbouring Agila village in Benue State.He added, “The team, which acted on credible information, arrested five suspects in connection with the crime and they confessed to the heinous crime.“They also took the detectives to the site, where the murdered officer was buried. Meanwhile, investigation is in top gear and the suspects will be arraigned accordingly.”He said the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 6 Headquarters, Calabar, “is using this opportunity to condole with the Nigerian Navy for the loss of the young officer, while calling on members of the public to obey the government/the NCDC directives and stay safe.“He also assured them of adequate security in these trying times and urged them to report suspected person(s)/incidents to the police without hesitation.”