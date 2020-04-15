Nasarawa Governor Buys 24 Brand New Vehicles For House Of Assembly Members
Published: April 15, 2020
“This is to enable the legislators to perform their oversight functions among other legislative activities effectively.
“As you can see, the brand new Hilux vehicles were purchased considering the terrain of our people and this will also enable members to move to every nook and cranny of their constituencies.” He assured the state government of a cordial working relationship in order to ensure speedy development across the state. The Speaker called on the people of the state to support the lawmakers and the executive arm of government to succeed in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy. This is coming at a time the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic.
0 comments: