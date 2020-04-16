My Father And His 3 Friends Had Sex With Me For 2 Years..15 Year Old Girl Narrates Ordeal In Imo

Published:

A teenage girl has narrated how her father and his three friends defiled her at Orji community in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State.The victim, 15, said her 44-year-old father, Chinomso Okonkwo, has been committing the crime since she was 13 years old while he invited his friends at some point.She narrated her ordeal in the last two years to reporters on Thursday in Owerri, the Imo state capital.The girl who is a secondary school student is said to be staying with her father, a commercial bus driver after her mother separated from him.She said was happy and fulfilled that the law has finally caught up with her father and called for the arrest of Chinomso’s accomplices.The victim’s father who has been arrested by the police confessed to reporters that he committed the crime.He, however, claimed that he only had canal knowledge of his daughter once and not repeatedly.Chinomso said that he could not explain what came over him at that time, insisted that he never invited his friends.On his part, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Orlando Ikeokwu, said preliminary investigation revealed that the action by the suspect has been a recurring one for the last two years.He added that thorough investigations were ongoing to unravel the mystery behind the action of the victim’s father.Ikeokwu disclosed that the police were also on the trail of other fleeing suspects and gave an assurance that those found culpable would be prosecuted accordingly.The incident has triggered reactions from some individuals and groups, including the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA).FIDA Chairperson in Imo, Chizaram Egwim, condemned the action in its entirety and vowed to ensure the victim gets justice.