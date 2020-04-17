MCC -Uratta Road In Total Disrepair As Residents Call On Imo Govt For Immediate Intervention

Published:

Share This

These pictures depict the current state of the Toronto axis of the popular MCC-Uratta road in Owerri,Imo State.The road is in a deplorable condition, to put it mildly. It is a perennial issue and succesive governments have left it unattended to over the years.A good percentage of the population reside in the area and it is the major road that leads to Owerri North LGA secretariat.Motorist, as well as residents have gone through untold hardship plying the road.The government of Hon Emeka Ihedioha had approved the construction of the road before the supreme court judgement that led to the change in government.The present administration of Sen Hope Uzodinma, as soon as it came onboard, promised to sustain all the road construction efforts within the state.Sadly, four months into the administration, there is no hope in sight.Residents, motorists and the general public are calling on the government to come to their aid before rains intensify.This Is one of the many roads in the metropolis begging for urgent attention.Source :Sheba