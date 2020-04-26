'Mask Up Lagos' Campaign Begins With Production Of 3m Facemasks

Published:

The Lagos State government is currently producing about 3million facemasks for distribution to the citizenry to kick-start the 'Mask-Up' Lagos Campaign. This is coming on the back of Governor Sanwo-Olu's announcement that wearing face masks in public has become mandatory in the State.While briefing journalists yesterday, the Governor said "the primary reason for wearing the facemask is to ensure that the droplets one secretes are not released into the environment, but rather absorbed by the facemask. Complying with this directive will mean that we care about the wellbeing of others and are determined to protect them from getting infected by whatever may be within us"."It is not everyone who has the COVID-19 virus that shows symptoms or falls sick. But secretion by them such as coughing, sneezing and others are certain ways of passing the virus to others, if not guarded by facemasks", he noted.Accordingly, if everyone in the community wears a facemask, we will be fulfilling our duty of responsibility to others by not exposing them to secretion that can infect them, or put other residents of the State at risk by contaminating the environmentFace masks, combined with other preventive measures, such as frequent hand-washing, consciousness about eyes, nose and ears touching as well as social distancing are effective in mitigating respiratory infections.The state government is currently producing about 3million facemasks for distribution to the citizenry. It has also advised that the use of stylish and trendy local cotton materials will conserve the use of sophisticated masks, such as the N95 and surgical face masks used by medical personnel.A prototype design for these facemasks will be posted on our social media platforms for your personal tailoring.